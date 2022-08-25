Calgary police bust suspected 3D-printed gun producers

Two Calgary men face a total of 66 charges after police busted suspected homemade gun production facilities as part of a firearms trafficking investigation.

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service's firearms investigative unit was launched into a suspected firearms trafficker in 2020 and officers soon discovered the man was allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture guns.

In May of this year, officers searched two homes — one in the 2600 block of Dover Ridge Drive S.E. and another in the 4300 block of Seton Drive S.E. — and seized:

Three 'Ender' 3D printers;

Five Glock-style handguns with magazines that were 3D-printed;

Five Glock-style lower receivers that were 3D-printed;

Firearm parts including slides, barrels and trigger parts;

Ammunition;

Used shell casings;

Approximately 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

Filament for 3D printing; and,

Multiple computers and cell phones.

Forensics linked a 3D-printed gun seized by officers during an unrelated investigation last spring to the production.

Brandon Vincent-Wagner, 24, and Justin Kumar, 27, were arrested on Aug. 16 and charged.

Vincent-Wagner's charges include:

10 counts of firearms manufacturing;

Seven counts of trafficking firearms;

Possession of firearms or restricted device in an unauthorized place;

Possession of firearms in contravention of prohibition order; and,

Money laundering – proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Kumar, who is slated to appear in court on Sept. 28, has been charged with: