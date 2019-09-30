CALGARY — The Calgary police Canine Unit Calendar is once again available for sale, raising money to help at-risk you avoid crime and victimization.

The 13-month wall calendar features photos of the police service’s dogs in action and cost $12 each (plus $5 shipping for online orders).

Now in its seventh year, calendar sales support the Calgary Police Foundation, which funds six programs for Calgary youth under age 18, including:

YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre

Youth at Risk Development Program (YARD)

Multi Agency School Support Team (MASST)

Integrated School Support Program (ISSP)

Power Play

Calgary Police Cadet Corps

“The Canine dogs, alongside their handlers, put their lives on the line every day to keep Calgarians safe,” reads a release.

“They truly are heroes to all of us.”

Chief Mark Neufeld, along with Sgt. Jim Gourley of the Canine Unit and Gillian Bowerman of the CPS Youth and Child Wellness Section, are holding an official launch of this year’s calendars at noon Monday.