CALGARY -- A two-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary resulted in several road closures Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Southland and Bonaventure Drive.

Staff Sgt. Becky Spohr told CTV News that an officer was driving northbound on Bonaventure Drive with sirens on when they were struck by a westbound vehicle.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.