CALGARY -- A police search was started Saturday evening after two men were shot in northeast Calgary.

One man was found dead at the scene on the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard NW. The other man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Calgary Police Service told CTV News Calgary.

Officers found the men after being called to the area at 7:25 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

The homicde unit is investigating.

Police said it was too early Saturday night to provide suspect descriptions, but did confirm a search for those involved was underway.

An autopsy will be scheduled for next week.

The area is blocked off and the public was asked to avoid the location. Anyone with information about the event was asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.