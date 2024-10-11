Calgary police launch 3 calendars to raise funds and awareness for youth crime prevention and education

The Calgary Police Service has launched three calendars in support of at-risk children and youth in the city.

The calendars showcase service dogs of the CPS Canine Unit, horses of the CPS Mounted Unit and the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles of the CPS Traffic Section.

The calendars cost $16, with all proceeds from sales going towards the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, which funds programs to help educate children and youth about crime prevention and good citizenship.

“This is one of our major annual fundraisers,” said Calgary Police Youth Foundation executive director Susan Cron, ”and this year, we hope to sell 7,900 calendars together to raise $120,000."

“This is one way people can show their support, for children and youth who are vulnerable for crime and victimization," Cron said. "Not only to celebrate the fine horses and wonderful dogs with the canine service unit and the traffic unit – but at the same time, they’re able to provide essential funding for youth crime prevention and education and intervention programs.”

The calendars include a colouring contest that kids can enter.

You can purchase yours at all Calgary area Safeways and Sobey stores as well as online.