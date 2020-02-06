CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are working with Quebec police in connection with a human trafficking investigation and say three Calgarians have already been arrested as a result.

The CPS says they were contacted by Quebec law enforcement in May 2018 about an investigation into individuals dealing the sex trade that was believed to involve residents of Alberta.

Officials say they are now releasing details of the case because all five suspects have been arrested and charged.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Calgary after a search warrant was executed on July 27, 2018.

In that search, police found an alleged victim of human trafficking, drugs, a handgun and $5,000 in cash.

CPS then worked with Quebec authorities to arrest Vincent-Oliver Marcheterre, 34, and Antoni Proietti, 29, both of Quebec.

Both men are currently in custody for offences related to human trafficking and the sex trade against five victims discovered between June and November 2018.

Three more suspects believed to be connected to the investigation have since been arrested in Calgary.

Hicham Moustaine, 28, of Calgary, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2018 and he is charged with:

One count of trafficking persons

One count of procuring

One count of possession of a firearm without a license

One count of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition

One count of possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, of Calgary, arrested on Nov. 29, 2019, has been charged with:

One count of material benefit from sexual service

One count of advertising sexual services

One count of trafficking persons under the age of 18

One count of material benefit of trafficking

Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, of Calgary, arrested on July 27, 2018, has been charged with one count of trafficking persons.

Even though all five suspects believed to be behind the human trafficking ring have been arrested, Calgary police believe the group may have made contact with additional victims in Alberta.

Officials say these interactions may not have been reported to them and they would like anyone who had contact with any of the above suspects to contact them.

Police stress there is no time limit for anyone to report a sexual crime in Canada.

Anyone with information can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store