RCMP say that a CPS member has been charged in connection with a number of offences that took place while the officer was off-duty in Airdrie.

The investigation begam in May when the RCMP were involved in a number of incidents with the individual, some of which were domestic in nature.

The officer, who has 11 years of service, was charged with one count of theft under $5,000, four counts of a breach of recognizance, two counts of fraud under $5,000, one count of utter forged document and one count of assault.

His identity is being withheld in order to protect the privacy of the victim in the domestic incident.

The alleged incidents occurred while the member was on leave on an unrelated matter.

The officer remains on unrelated paid leave and that status will be reviewed in the next 30 days.