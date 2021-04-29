CALGARY -- A Calgary police officer faces charges related to Alberta's Freedom of Information and Personal Privacy Act (FOIPP).

Police say an officer is believed to have conducted 96 searches on two police databases between June 1, 2019 and July 9, 2020 in a search for information that he didn't need for a valid law enforcement purpose.

The victim notified the police in the summer of 2020, and an internal investigation was undertaken. The officer's access to police databases was suspended.

Under FOIPP, information accessed by public bodies can only be accessed and used to deliver public services. Public employees who violate this policy face fines up to $10,000.

Sgt. Kevin Knight faces one charge of accessing information in contravention of FOIPP and one charge of using or disclosing information in contravention of FOIPP.

Knight has been a member of the Calgary police force for 31 years. He remains on duty in areas where access to police databases is not required.

"These allegations are deeply concerning and we know cases like this undermine the public’s trust in us," said Chief Constable Mark Neufeld.

"Our service does not take it for granted that we are entrusted with private and often very sensitive information about the people we serve. This is a responsibility we take very seriously, and it is completely unacceptable if any officer or civilian employee accesses private information without a valid reason."

Knight faces additional internal discipline in connection with the breaches which include possible outcomes such as a reprimand, demotion, pay reduction, suspension or dismissal.