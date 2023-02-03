Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist

Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.

Just before 10 p.m. that night, a man entered the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 11500 35 Street S.E., approached employees, said he had a weapon and asked for money.

He fled the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured, and no property damaged.

The man is described as heavily built, wearing a medical mask, black jacket, black toque, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.