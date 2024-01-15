Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of Centre Street crash

Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that sent three people to hospital.

The collision happened in the intersection of Centre Street and 24 Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say a westbound Ford Escape failed to stop before entering the intersectionand hitting the rear of a northbound Lexus 250, which then rotated and crossed into the southbound lanes of Centre Street.

The Lexus 250 was then struck by a southbound Volkswagen Touareg.

Police say a stop sign for westbound vehicles, such as the Ford Escape, was found "lying on the ground within the corner of the intersection" and "not in the expected upright position."

Police don't believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

The 34-year-old man driving the Ford Escape had only minor injuries.

The 28-year-old man driving the Lexus 250 was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while a 31-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen Touareg was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.