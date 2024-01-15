CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of Centre Street crash

    Calgary police investigate a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Calgary police investigate a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that sent three people to hospital.

    The collision happened in the intersection of Centre Street and 24 Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

    Police say a westbound Ford Escape failed to stop before entering the intersectionand hitting the rear of a northbound Lexus 250, which then rotated and crossed into the southbound lanes of Centre Street.

    The Lexus 250 was then struck by a southbound Volkswagen Touareg.

    Police say a stop sign for westbound vehicles, such as the Ford Escape, was found "lying on the ground within the corner of the intersection" and "not in the expected upright position."

    Police don't believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

    The 34-year-old man driving the Ford Escape had only minor injuries.

    The 28-year-old man driving the Lexus 250 was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while a 31-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 50-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen Touareg was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News