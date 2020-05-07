CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of a theft suspect at a southeast gas station who allegedly delayed his getaway to stop and buy a few things.

According to police, a man entered the Esso store in the 2800 block of 17th Avenue S.E. on the afternoon of May 3. After a few minutes, he proceeded to the office area in the back of the store, forced his way into a locked room and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man returned to the shop area and proceeded to make a purchase before leaving the store.

A short time later, an employee called police after discovering the office had been entered and the cash removed.

The suspect is described by police as:

A man with a slim build

Approximately 50 years old

Having a short moustache and scruffy grey beard

Having short grey hair

At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing:

A black jacket with a thin red stripe (possibly with a Toyota TRD logo)

A black Saskatchewan Roughriders baseball cap

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.