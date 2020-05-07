Calgary police seek suspect who allegedly stopped to make purchase after stealing cash from store's office
Surveillance camera images of the suspect in the May 1 theft of cash from a locked office at the Esso gas station in the 2800 block of 17th Ave. S.E. (CPS)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of a theft suspect at a southeast gas station who allegedly delayed his getaway to stop and buy a few things.
According to police, a man entered the Esso store in the 2800 block of 17th Avenue S.E. on the afternoon of May 3. After a few minutes, he proceeded to the office area in the back of the store, forced his way into a locked room and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man returned to the shop area and proceeded to make a purchase before leaving the store.
A short time later, an employee called police after discovering the office had been entered and the cash removed.
The suspect is described by police as:
- A man with a slim build
- Approximately 50 years old
- Having a short moustache and scruffy grey beard
- Having short grey hair
At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing:
- A black jacket with a thin red stripe (possibly with a Toyota TRD logo)
- A black Saskatchewan Roughriders baseball cap
Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.