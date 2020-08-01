CALGARY -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot in northeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

Officials tell CTV News the victim was found at around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Falsbridge Drive N.E. Police say the shooting likely took place in a nearby alleyway, then the victim went to a nearby Subway restaurant for help.

He was assessed in serious, life threatening condition and taken to hospital by EMS.

There are no details on any suspects at this time.