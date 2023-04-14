Calgary police seek witnesses in stabbing on bus in city's northeast
Calgary police are putting out a call for witnesses to a stabbing Thursday on a bus in the city's northeast.
The incident, between a man and teen boy, happened near the Rundle LRT Station around 9:30 a.m.
The man suffered minor injuries.
At a news conference Thursday, Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said the violent incident was over "too loud music."
Friday, police released a description of the teen:
- Dark-complexioned;
- Between 14 and 18 years old; and
- Wearing a brown and orange jacket at the time.
Police are asking anyone on the bus when Thursday's stabbing occurred to come forward, both to help police with information and so police can perhaps help them, too.
"We recognize this incident will be upsetting to those who witnessed it and want to ensure witnesses and those impacted by this event are connected with support," police said in a release.
Police also offered the following information:
"Our Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to all victims of crime or tragedy," police said.
"VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398, or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828."
Those wishing to come forward with information can contact police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
