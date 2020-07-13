CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

With the assistance of the tactical unit, a warrant was executed July 8 at a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Valley View S.E. where police seized six firearms and drugs, including:

One Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm rifle

One Ruger Mini-14 Ranch rifle

One SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle

One Escort 12-gauge pump action shotgun

Two Ranger Silha Bullpup 20 shotguns

Four over-capacity magazines

157 rounds of various ammunition

133 grams of Fentanyl

98.2 grams of Cocaine, including some prepacked into vials

Police also seized $36,000 in cash.

Ravinderpaul Gill, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with 29 offences, including:

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Gill is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

"The unlawful presence of firearms in our community is extremely concerning," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper.

"We are committed to investigating individuals involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms to ensure that our city remains a safe place for Calgarians to live."

Anyone with information about firearms or drug offences can report it to the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.