Calgary police seize numerous firearms, 1 man facing charges
One of the guns seized by police. (Calgary police)
CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the guns and gangs unit.
With the assistance of the tactical unit, a warrant was executed July 8 at a home in the 100 block of Chaparral Valley View S.E. where police seized six firearms and drugs, including:
- One Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm rifle
- One Ruger Mini-14 Ranch rifle
- One SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle
- One Escort 12-gauge pump action shotgun
- Two Ranger Silha Bullpup 20 shotguns
- Four over-capacity magazines
- 157 rounds of various ammunition
- 133 grams of Fentanyl
- 98.2 grams of Cocaine, including some prepacked into vials
Police also seized $36,000 in cash.
Ravinderpaul Gill, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with 29 offences, including:
- Possession of a firearm without a licence
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
Gill is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.
"The unlawful presence of firearms in our community is extremely concerning," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper.
"We are committed to investigating individuals involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms to ensure that our city remains a safe place for Calgarians to live."
Anyone with information about firearms or drug offences can report it to the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.