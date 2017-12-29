An 11-year-old Calgary girl who has cerebral palsy is still beaming after spending a day as an honourary member of the Calgary Police Service.

Cst. Kelly Lower of the CPS invited Erin Donaldson and her parents to experience firsthand a CPS member’s duties after learning of Erin’s dream to become an officer.

“She’s always gravitated towards the Calgary Police Services,” explained James Donaldson, Erin’s father. “She joined the patrol group, the crossing guard at school. She’s always expressed interest and excitement of being somehow involved with the Calgary Police Service so we thought it would be good for her to get out here and learn that, despite her disabilities, there’s ways for her to potentially participate.”

James Donaldson says the officer-for-a-day experience was all his daughter would talk about in the weeks leading up to the date.

Erin, who has mastered the use of her wheelchair, seized the opportunity to fire a training version of a conducted electrical weapon, try on protective gear, fly a virtual ride in a HAWCS aircraft and have her fingerprints collected. Her day included a ride along in a CPS vehicle and a visit to the emergency operations centre where 911 calls are answered.

“She has gone from 9:00 this morning until 3:00 this afternoon and she has been my partner,” said Cst. Lower. “She’s really, really enjoyed her day and you can tell, when her eyes light up, that she’s enjoying her time.”

The 11-year-old says she loved the experience and it cemented her career goals. “I want to be a police officer,” declared Erin. “I had so much fun.”

Erin’s parents say their daughter’s time as an honourary CPS member was a reminder to her of her capabilities.

“I think this is really an important day for her and she’ll remember this for a long time,” said James Donaldson. “Whatever she wants to do, (whatever) she focuses on, she can do.”

Cst. Lower says her time with Erin was a reminder of how fortunate she is to serve the community.

“It makes you realize how lucky we are to have such an amazing police department,” said Lower. “To have someone who idolizes us, and wants to be one of us one day, it really makes you happy and feel good inside.”

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe