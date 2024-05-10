Calgary police to release more details on pro-Palestinian protest
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
Officials say a number of people, who were part of a pro-Palestinian protest, refused to leave the campus and were arrested.
Earlier in the day, police were called to the school to deal with dozens of protesters who refused requests by campus security to leave.
"Several protesters had begun setting up tents on the south lawn of MacEwan Hall," police said in a news release.
Police attended the scene and "worked with the university" to safely resolve the situation, where they "clearly communicated" to the protesters the consequences of staying.
Despite that order, many of the protesters remained and police were then required to move in and enforce the trespass order.
Police say when officers moved in, protesters took violent actions against them.
"Projectiles were thrown at police and barricades had to be removed. Multiple opportunities were given throughout the course of the event for attendees to pack up and leave, and many did without further issue," police said.
By 11:15 p.m., the remaining protesters were arrested and removed from the park.
Police say non-lethal munitions were utilized to pacify the crowd and no injuries were reported.
"We encourage those who choose to protest to do so in a lawful and peaceful manner. All protesters are encouraged to review their rights and responsibilities on http://calgarypolice.ca/protesting," police said.
The University of Calgary told CTV News that they had spoke with the individuals involved in the protest and informed them of the rules.
"Temporary structures and overnight protests are not permitted. Members of the campus community are free to protest but they are not free to camp."
Protesters who spoke with CTV News shared only one statement about the protest, which was, "there are concrete interests at play here and what we demand is the concrete change of our university."
(With files from Tyler Barrow)
