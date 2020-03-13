Calgary Public Library cancels all programs and events, libraries remain open to the public
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 1:10PM MDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 1:51PM MDT
Calgary Public Library's Central Library (file)
CALGARY -- In response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Calgary's libraries have adopted enhanced precautionary measures to promote social distancing.
As of early Friday morning, all Calgary Public Library branches are operating with regular hours but the following changes have been made:
- All library programs and events have been cancelled
- All large program room bookings will be cancelled effective March 16
- Play materials, including toys, have been removed from libraries
- Volunteer placements have been suspended
- All outreach programs (ie. daycare, school and senior centre visits) have been cancelled
According to the Calgary Public Library Foundation, all international work-related travel has been cancelled and all domestic travel is under review.
Library staff and members of the public are asked to refrain from visiting libraries if they've:
- Recently travelled outside Canada
- Been in close contact with someone who recently travelled outside Canada
- Been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19
- Experienced symptoms of COVID-19
Library members who are unable to visit a branch are encouraged to visit the Calgary Public Library's digital library.