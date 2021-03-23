CALGARY -- The Calgary Public Library is launching an initiative to make mental health supports more widely available by offering visitors a 'wellness desk'.

The pilot program which the library is undertaking in partnership with Wood's Homes, aims to reduce stigma around mental health issues and increase resiliency.

The launch of the free program comes at a time when the top three mental health concerns are COVID-19, overall anxiety and trying to navigate the mental health care system.

Support will be available by phone and then in person once in-person visits are permitted.

"This service is open to all ages, all stages and certainly anyone visiting the library," said a library spokesperson at a Zoom press conference Tuesday. A library membership is not required to access the wellness desk.

The program is available at the central library now, but will expand to include additional library locations in the fall.