CALGARY -- The Calgary Public Library is sending free books to families in the community through a new fundraising campaign.

My First Bookshelf is a new Calgary Public Library program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to help fill up a child's bookshelf at home and encourage family reading.

According to the library's website, children from birth to the age of five can receive a free, personalized book every month that they get to keep.

Eligible families will be identified by postal code, and you must have a library membership to register.

The Library will register 2,000 children for the first year, and with nearly 90,000 kids under five living in Calgary, the program's goal is to expand.

If your child does not have a library membership, sign up for free online and for details on how to donate, visit here.