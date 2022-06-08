Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell optimistic about shoulder, Stampeders in 2022
Bo Levi Mitchell is confident in his throwing arm to start the CFL season.
The veteran Calgary Stampeders quarterback says he felt no pain during training camp in the shoulder that hampered him in 2021.
"It's been a while since I've smiled in football," Mitchell said ahead of Calgary's season-opener Thursday against the Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium.
"I feel amazing. I just want to continue to be a quarterback that can take this team to a Grey Cup."
Off-season rehabilitation was so successful, the 32-year-old Texan said, that he abandoned an intention to rest his arm every fourth day of camp.
Mitchell instead told head coach Dave Dickenson he wanted push through.
"Instead of trying to taper it and protect it, I was like, 'let me build it up,'" Mitchell said. "I want to build up the strength, to build the endurance. I've felt great."
The CFL's Most Outstanding Player twice (2016, 2018) and two-time Grey Cup winner needs just under 1,700 yards in his 10th season as a Stampeder to become Calgary's all-time leader in passing yards. Henry Burris holds the record at 32,191.
Mitchell's 2021 season got off to a painful start when he sustained a broken leg in Calgary's second game of the season. He missed three games.
Upon his return, Mitchell couldn't throw the football without pain in the shoulder he'd had surgery on in January, 2020.
Mitchell threw more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (10) in a season for the first time in his career. He compiled 2,594 yards in 11 games.
The Stampeders recovered from a 1-4 start to win seven of nine and make the playoffs in a COVID-19 shortened season.
Uncertain over what his football future would be at the time, Mitchell agreed in January to restructure the final year of a four-year contract he'd signed in 2019 for a reported $2.8 million.
That freed up money to sign quarterback Jake Maier, who posted three 300-yard passing games during Mitchell's recovery from his broken leg.
"I didn't want to leave the team in the same position I did last year putting all their eggs in my basket and then me not being able to perform the way I need to," Mitchell said.
"I restructured because, first of all, I was making a lot and where I'd been the previous season . . . I'm not a big guy on 'oh, I did this in the past, so you just still pay me this much kind of thing'.
"I wanted our team to be successful. I didn't want Jake to leave. We're a more successful team with two good quarterbacks. He's a guy that I truly like, and think he's going to be a hell of a player.
"I told him the truth, 'I want you back here and I don't know where my future is. I hope that I come back healthy.' Luckily enough, I was able to so, if I'm able to do what I need to, hopefully I can re-sign at some point."
Dickenson says Mitchell's arm hasn't given him cause for concern in training camp.
"If you watch, his delivery has gone back to what it used to be," Dickenson said. "I just feel like I've got a great quarterback group and I know Bo is going to be a big part of that. You can't win without good quarterback play."
Three quarters of Dickenson's roster was new in 2021. He's pleased the 2022 edition flipped that ratio, with about three quarters of the Stampeders returning.
"We flipped that, but we're still young, which is a good thing," Dickenson said. "We've got enough experience now that I believe they should know what's coming. There's still some new faces, but not like last year. The expectations are always high, but I do believe that the more continuity you can keep together, you should do better as a football team.
"I'm going to say that right now, the last three minutes of the game is going to determine winner or loser. We need to win those last three minutes."
The majority of starters from an overtime division semifinal loss to Saskatchewan returned, including running back Ka'Deem Carey, who ranked second in the CFL in rushing yards.
"The CFL is so much about staying healthy with such small numbers, but I think the sky's the limit for this team," Mitchell said.
"We have some talented guys who are tops in the league as far as position. When you look at certain positions offensively defensively, I don't think there's a lot of holes in this team."
JUST THE FACTS
HEAD COACH: Dave Dickenson (seventh season)
2021: Finished third in West Division (8-6-0). Lost division semifinal 33-30 in overtime to Saskatchewan Roughriders.
ADDITIONS: LB Cameron Judge, OL Derek Dennis, QB Tommy Stevens.
DEPARTURES: LB Darnell Sankey (Saskatchewan Roughriders); LB Royce Metchie (Toronto Argonauts); DB Jamar Wall.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mitchell, Carey, WR Reggie Begelton; CB Jonathan Moxey.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Toronto pair attempted 12 carjackings in 11 days, police allege
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers had entered home, questioned young daughter
A western Newfoundland woman says she's still shaken after she awoke early Sunday morning to find that RCMP officers had entered her home while her family slept and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
'Super visa' allows some people to stay in Canada for up to 7 years, here's who is eligible to apply
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
More than 1,000 monkeypox cases in 29 countries reported to WHO
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, rescue services said.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nations want consultation, benefits from oilsands carbon storage plans
Several Alberta First Nations have told the province's government and energy industry that they must be consulted and share in the benefits of carbon capture projects near their lands that are crucial to making the oilsands more climate friendly.
-
Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert, Alta., school
An investigation is underway after a man got onto an Alberta school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.
-
Oil Kings cruise past T-Birds 4-0 in WHL playoffs, lead final series 2-1
The Edmonton Oil Kings found a new gear Tuesday night as they cruised past the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-0 to grab a 2-1 lead in the Western Hockey League championship series.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries fined $674K for 'high-risk violations' tied to death of worker at maintenance facility
A major British Columbia transportation provider has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars following an investigation into the death of an employee.
-
Caught on camera: Flying wheel hits multiple vehicles along Highway 1 in Metro Vancouver
Multiple vehicles were struck and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a loose wheel flew down Highway 1 over the weekend.
-
Hundreds of winning lotto tickets showed 'not a winner' message in error: BCLC
British Columbians who played a new scratch-and-win lottery this week are being told to recheck their tickets after hundreds of winners were mistakenly told they didn't get a prize.
Atlantic
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians lands in Moncton
A cross-Atlantic flight to freedom arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Tuesday.
-
Food agency lifts restrictions imposed after discovery of avian flu in New Brunswick
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has ended restrictions in New Brunswick that were imposed following the discovery of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the province in April.
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 100 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 100 per cent contained.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Hours-long police standoff in Victoria ends with man in custody
A man is in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and a mental health assessment following an hours-long standoff with police in Victoria.
-
'We feel very protective of them,' say neighbours of massive ant colony in Metchosin, B.C.
It's a landmark that people living in one Metchosin, B.C., neighbourhood say has been around for at least 30 to 40 years: a huge colony of ants on the side of Happy Valley Road.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry faces backlash after Victoria e-bike lottery win
The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says it has taken down a social media post that identified provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as one of the foundation's recent lottery winners.
Toronto
-
This is how much experts say you save by working from home in Toronto
With a gradual migration back to physical workspaces underway across Canada, experts say pandemic savings could be traded in for a hefty price tags.
-
Toronto pair attempted 12 carjackings in 11 days, police allege
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID test positivity rate in nearly 6 months
Ontario reported its lowest COVID-19 test positivity rate in nearly six months, along with 11 net new deaths on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec City police dealing with severe bullying case; seven teens arrested
Quebec City police are dealing with a case of bullying so severe that it landed in their hands as of Tuesday night, when they finally subdued seven teens between the ages of 14 and 19 who resisted arrest.
-
New online map tracks Montreal's potholes — and whether they've been fixed
Montreal might not have made the top 10 list of the worst roads in Quebec this year, but talk to any resident and they'll tell you that they're used to dodging craters and other crevasses big and small while navigating the city's streets.
Ottawa
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to an ongoing Listeria outbreak.
-
Council debating Lansdowne 2.0 plan today
The next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park comes before Ottawa city council today.
-
Mendicino was 'misunderstood' in saying police asked for Emergencies Act: deputy minister
A senior official in the department of public safety says the minister, Marco Mendicino, has been 'misunderstood' in saying police asked the federal government to use the Emergencies Act in February.
Kitchener
-
Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti in 2020.
-
Collision closes major Kitchener intersection
Police have closed the intersection of Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North in all directions after a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
-
'Where would you go?': Kitchener man speaks out about encampment evictions
As residents of a large downtown Kitchener encampment grapple with a pending eviction, a man who left the site two weeks ago is also struggling to find a new place to stay.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
Sask. priest 'grateful' for community support as sexual assault charges stayed
The Crown has stayed sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges against a rural Saskatchewan priest.
-
Prince Albert man accused of murdering 13-month-old son appears in court
A preliminary hearing date has been set for a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing kayaker found east of Sault Ste. Marie
Emergency crews were called to Driving Lake in Duncan Township, north of Garden River First Nation, on Sunday shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a man didn't return from kayaking.
-
Two northern OPP cruisers damaged in moose collisions
The Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers in the north to be on alert for moose on the highway after two cruisers were smashed in recent collisions.
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
-
Sentencing date set for man convicted in homicide of Eduardo Balaquit
Sentencing for a Winnipeg man found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month in the June 2018 disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit is set for Nov. 9, 2022.
-
Woman who died in skydiving accident remembered as a veteran of Manitoba's film industry
A Winnipeg woman who died in a tragic skydiving accident is being remembered as a caring, selfless and unstoppable veteran of Manitoba’s film industry – one who was influential and revered in the close-knit community.
Regina
-
YQR president and CEO joins calls to remove remaining travel restrictions
Regina’s international airport is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic that all but completely halted air travel in 2020 and parts of 2021, but would like to see Ottawa relax remaining travel restrictions.
-
Sask. top doctor to receive honourary degree at U of R convocation
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is among those receiving honourary degrees at the University of Regina’s spring convocation.
-
High school students launch petition for fare free transit
High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.