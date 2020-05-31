CALGARY -- Calgarians came together for a rally Sunday afternoon in support of ongoing anti-racism protests in the United States.

The group, which calls itself Rise Up Against Racism, met in Fish Creek Provincial Park Saturday afternoon.

"Please come ... with signs ... in support of George Floyd and every other human being who has ever been or will be a victim of racism, including our First Nations peoples," the group's Facebook page reads.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 following his arrest by Minneapolis police. Widespread protests broke out after a video, showing one of the arresting officers kneeling on his neck, was shared online.

The unrest that first began in Minnesota have since spread across the United States and caused an untold amount of property damage.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired. One of them, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with Floyd's murder.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)