CALGARY -- RIDE CYCLE CLUB has closed its doors in Calgary after a note was sent to staff and instructor trainees saying “multiple individuals” had tested positive for COVID-19.

RIDE said it has reached out to everyone who attended a series of training classes between July 6 and 13 and urged them to be tested by Alberta Health Services.

A company representative issued an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Earlier this week we had an instructor trainee inform us that they had tested positive for COVID-19,” said Cristi Porta, the cycle studio’s marketing and communications manager. “In response, RIDE immediately shut down all operations.”

The statement goes on to say the space was only for training instructors, but some invited friends and family were also in the space as part of the training classes. It says all staff has now been tested and are awaiting results in quarantine.

An AHS spokesperson said they are not aware of an outbreak at that facility. In the past the province has sometimes lagged a day or two behind in updating recognized outbreaks of COVID-19.

RIDE CYCLE says its Calgary location was following an extensive set of safety protocols, including three metre distancing of bikes, extensive disinfection protocols and distancing measures.