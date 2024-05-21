Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
According to data released at the deadline to run for leadership of the party, there are now 85,144 registered members in Alberta.
"Voters from all walks of life and all regions of the province joined the Alberta NDP because they are excited to support our party in forming the next government," said chief returning officer of the Alberta NDP leadership race Amanda Freistadt.
According to membership data released earlier this month, there are now more NDP members in Calgary (39,240) than in Edmonton (21,253).
In fact, the top six ridings on the membership list are all in Calgary.
Calgary-Mountain View, currently held by leadership hopeful Kathleen Ganley, has the most members of all ridings at 3,501.
"Team Ganley continues to grow across Alberta as we put forward real, concrete ideas that speak to the economic challenges facing people. Our ideas can change hearts and minds," her team wrote in a news release.
Ganley says she is "excited to see membership growth" in Calgary and across the province.
"If elected leader, I will work to give our members a real offer on the economy to take to voters," she said.
"I have to give a special shoutout to the Calgary-Mountain View riding that I am so proud to represent that now has more than 3,500 Alberta New Democrat members — the largest in the province."
The leadership race began in January when Rachel Notley announced her resignation as leader.
Ganley, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, Edmonton MLAs Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse are all in the running.
The ballots will be sent out to members using Canada Post by the end of May and voting opens on June 3.
"The leadership race rules, set by provincial council, ensured a process with a high level of integrity and transparency," said Freistadt.
"The largest number of NDP members in Alberta's history will be eligible to vote."
The party says its membership has grown from 16,224 on Dec. 31, 2023 to 85,144 on April 22 and the number of Calgarians buying membership is good to see.
"Growth in Calgary is particularly exciting, as we know from the last few elections in Alberta that Calgary is a key battleground city for the NDP's path to victory. Calgary voters understand that it's time for a change in government and that the Alberta NDP can deliver that change," the party said.
The party has high hopes that the high number of new memberships will translate into a high voter turnout at the next general election.
In 2015, when Notley was elected premier of Alberta, 59 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, the highest since 1993, when Ralph Klein was elected premier with 60 per cent voters participating.
