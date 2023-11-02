Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

Though the weather in Calgary is continuing to cool, the city's housing market remains red hot.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), the city saw 2,171 home sales in October 2023, a 17 per cent year-over-year increase.

"Sales activity has been boosted mainly through gains in apartment condominium sales as consumers seek affordable housing options during this period of high-interest rates," CREB said in it's October 2023 monthly statistics report.

"New listings also improved this month compared to last year, reaching 2,684 units, reflecting the highest October levels reported since 2015."

The unadjusted residential benchmark price for a home in Calgary rose to $571,600 last month compared to $570,300 the month prior, and a 9.7 per cent year-over-year increase.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says it will "take some time" to see a shift toward more balanced conditions and ultimately "more price stability."

if you fantasize of purchase of a lavish new home, there's certainly a number for sale in Calgary.

Here's the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of Nov. 2, 2023, according to Realtor.ca:

$9.9M PUMP HILL HOME

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

$8.9M RIVERFRONT HOME IN ELBOW PARK

A look at 300 37 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Described as an "exceptionally rare" and "historic" property, this 7,049-square-foot home sits on almost a quarter-acre of land in a cul-de-sac on the Elbow River.

"Taking a leaf from new age minimalism, this home evokes a focus on calm and stillness for a discerning buyer," says the listing.

"The energy efficient triple glazed windows are situated to shower varied angles of natural light to almost every room, and the sliding wall/window system allows for a seamless indoor/ outdoor experience."

Inside 300 37 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home, built in 2016, is located at 300 37 Ave. S.W., and features 12 and 23-foot ceilings.

$8M HOME IN THE UPCOMING COMMUNITY OF PROVIDENCE

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,031-square-foot home sits on 18 acres of land in an area that will soon become the new Calgary community of Providence.

Located at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., the home is two storeys and was built in 2011.

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)It has a sports room, theatre room and a hockey arena.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

$7.9M BUNGALOW IN EAGLE RIDGE

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This gated bungalow in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

$7.5M ESTATE IN UPPER MOUNT ROYAL

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey 5,743-square-foot home in Upper Mount Royal sits on an acre of land.

Fully gated and "very private," the listing says the home comes with "spectacular city views."

Called the Sayre Estate, the house is located at 717 Royal Ave. S.W.

It was built in 1910 and is steeped in local history, including a period serving as a convent.

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"The house boasts plenty of areas in which to relax, spend some quality time together or unwind in peaceful solitude," says the listing. "The bright sun filled family room, the sumptuous den with its hotel bar (complete with brass foot rail), the theatre room with 108” screen or the home gym with shower and sauna.

"The primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, complete with a sunken lounge area, a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en suite bathroom."