Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (October 2024)

The Calgary Real Estate Board says September home sales tumbled 17.6 per cent from last year's record levels to 2,003, but remained around 16 per cent higher than long-term trends for the month.

The board says the benchmark price across all home types was $596,900 for September, slightly lower than the previous month but 5.5 per cent higher than September 2023.

There were 3,687 new listings on the market last month, the highest September total since 2008 and 15.5 per cent more than a year earlier.

The board says September inventory levels reached 5,064 units, a 49.7 per cent gain from last year but below the 6,000 units typically available in September.

Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Oct. 1, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1) $9.999M Rosedale mansion

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)Built in 2023, this 6,148-square-foot home sits along Crescent Road N.W., offering a spectacular view of the city.

The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.

It has an elevator, a putting green and a golf simulator, five fireplaces and six built-in televisions, infrared heaters on all the outdoor patios – including the private hot tub balcony – and a double-attached garage plus additional parking for five vehicles.

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)"New home warranty is in place for this spectacular one-of-a-kind Rockwood-built home," says the listing.

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)The three-storey home is located at 914 Crescent Road N.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 147 days.

2) $9.75M Pump Hill castle

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 118 days.

3) $8.99M historical mansion in Upper Mount Royal

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This historic mansion, known as the Burns residence, is in Upper Mount Royal.

The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally owned by Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

One of the mansion's biggest draws may be the pool; it's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home is located at 930 Prospect Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 38 days.

4) $8.75M Upper Mount Royal mansion

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.

The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.

Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) "The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun, and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 102 days.

5) $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate, you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 214 days.

- With files from The Canadian Press