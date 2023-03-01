Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt wins ski jumping world title at event in Slovenia

Alexandria Loutitt became Canada's first-ever ski jumping world champion Wednesday with a gold medal in the women's large hill event in Planica, Slovenia.

The 19-year-old from Calgary totalled 254.4 points over two jumps, 10.4 points better than silver medallist Maren Lundby of Norway.

Germany's Katharina Althaus took bronze with 235.9 points.

Loutitt and Lundby were tied after the first jump, but the Canadian pulled away with a second jump of 136.5 metres that scored 133.5 points from judges.

"Since I started in this sport, I’ve always dreamt of becoming a world champion," Loutitt said, in a release issued by Ski Jumping Canada. "I remember watching Lindsey Vonn (USA) win the first-ever Women’s Ski Jumping World Championship event in Norway, and at that time hoped I would be there one day."

"I think it hasn’t really sunk in yet," she added, "but this means so much to me, and for the Canadian ski jumping community."

The victory was a home-team win in a way for Loutitt. The Canadian ski jumpers have been without a home base in Canada since WinSport closed their ski jumping facility, so the Canadians have relocated to Slovenia.

"Being able to compete in Planica is great. We spend most of our time training on these hills, so it feels like a home competition in a way," said Loutitt, who tweeted a two -word summary of the experience Wedneday.

"WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!" she wrote.

WORLD CHAMPION!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯 — Alex Loutitt (@Ale_Loutitt) March 1, 2023

Calgary's Abigail Strate finished 15th.

It's been a breakout year for Loutitt, who became the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jumping event in January in a normal hill competition in Zao, Japan.

In early February, Louttit became the first Canadian woman to win a world junior title in ski jumping in Whistler, B.C.

Strate also landed on the podium, finishing third at an event in China at the end of January.

With files from The Canadian Press