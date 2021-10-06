Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School now Our Lady of The Rockies
Board members with the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) voted on a new name for southwest Calgary's Bishop Grandin High School during a meeting on Wednesday.
The new name for the school, which was approved by a unanimous vote, will be Our Lady of The Rockies.
Officials say the new name comes from a school naming committee that was formed this past June after the CCSD voted to change the name of the school.
"Extensive consultations and community gatherings were held with Indigenous community representatives, as well as parish representatives, parents, guardians, students and staff," the CCSD said in a release.
Five names were submitted by the committee and the new name was selected from that list.
"The Calgary Catholic School District honours the shared committment to educating our community about Indigenous history and culture, as well as the ongoing efforts to work together toward truth and reconciliation."
During a special board meeting on June 28, the CCSD voted to change the name of the school, located at 111 Haddon Rd. S.W., following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves near the sites of former residential schools.
Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin was known as a key architect of Canada's Indian residential school system.
