Calgary's Buffalo Wild Wings locations shut their doors

Right in the middle of March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings shuttered its doors Sunday.

Both Calgary locations were closed, as customers were unable to go inside. There was no signs explaining the closure, but a spokesperson for the restaurants confirmed that they won't be re-opening.

“I can confirm that, unfortunately, Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada," said Jack D'Amato, of Inspire Brands, Buffalo Wild Wings' parent company.

"We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

One Buffalo Wild Wings was located at 9697 Macleod Trail Brick Plaza, while the second was at Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary.

There was no confirmation of how many jobs were involved but CTV has reached out to Inspired Brands and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Tyson Fedor