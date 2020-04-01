CALGARY -- A joint initiative has been launched to help Calgary's homeless population find a safe place to shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary Drop-In Centre, Community and Social Services, Alberta Health Services and a number of community partners are all working together to provide a place to stay for Drop-In clients who are free from coronavirus infection.

The location that's been chosen is the TELUS Convention Centre, located at 136 Eighth Ave. S.E.

The Alberta government, along with the City of Calgary and other community partners, are funding the project.

"Communities across the province are setting up facilities to meet their local needs and I have seen first-hand how the $25 million from the Government of Alberta has enabled homeless serving agencies to meet social distancing requirements set out by public health," said Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhey in a release.

Officials with the Drop-In Centre call the initiative "inspiring."

"We are grateful the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre has chosen to partner with us to help address sufficient physical distancing among the people that require our support," said Calgary Drop-In Centre's executive director, Sandra Clarkson. "These are highly unusual and challenging times."

The satellite shelter, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will provide spaces for up to 300 people.

The temporary location will allow all existing Drop-In shelters to operate within spaces to allow for proper physical distancing between clients.

Staff members will be conducting appropriate screening on all clients before they are moved into the new location and will continue to monitor that population to make sure no outbreaks occur.

The TELUS Convention Centre is expected to service Calgary's homeless for at least two months.