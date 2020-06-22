CALGARY -- The Fair Entry Program counter reopened at city hall Monday.

The program, which helps low-income Calgarians afford city programs, was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair entry counter at the Village Square location will remain closed for the time being. The city has added precautionary measures such as installing Plexiglas barriers, offering masks and hand sanitizer and wiping down workstations.

The seating area has been temporarily removed, the only exception being for seniors or individuals with disabilities.

The Fair Entry Program enables low-income Calgarians to apply for multiple programs and services with a single application. Eligibility is determined based on income, which can be proven through multiple documents.

A full list of accepted documents is available on the city's website. Programs offered through fair entry include assistance with recreation fees, Calgary Transit passes, property tax assistance, and the Seniors Home Maintenance Program.

All services offered at the fair entry counter are still available to the public online. Calgarians can also apply through mail, fax, or by phone.