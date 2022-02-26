Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on Tuesday

Calgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.

The City of Calgary made the announcement shortly after Premier Jason Kenney detailed the reasoning behind why his government decided to move ahead with its strategy to drop most public health restrictions.

However, until that time – 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 – all residents aged 12 and over will need to wear face covering in indoor public spaces and public vehicles.

After March 1, that requirement will be limited to high-risk areas such as hospitals and on public transit.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…