

CTV News Calgary





Budget cuts means the City of Calgary’s mobile skatepark program will grind to a halt next month.

A notice posted to the city’s website says the program will close Sept. 5 due to budget reductions.

City council voted 13-1 in late July to cut $60 million from the civic budget in an effort to reduce the property tax burden faced by small businesses.

The free program saw mobile skateparks set up in various locations of the city, complete with roll-ins, rails, grind-boxes, quarter pipes, wall rides, and half pipes.

“Skateboard enthusiasts will still have opportunities for participation through the city’s seven permanent skateparks and skate spots,” reads the post.