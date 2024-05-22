CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's newest concert venue? Outdoor stage coming to Spruce Meadows

    Steven Lee Olsen (left) George Canyon (middle) and Jess Moskaluke (right) will perform at Spruce Meadows' new outdoor stage. (Photos: Facebook/Steven Lee Olsen, Facebook/George Canyon and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) Steven Lee Olsen (left) George Canyon (middle) and Jess Moskaluke (right) will perform at Spruce Meadows' new outdoor stage. (Photos: Facebook/Steven Lee Olsen, Facebook/George Canyon and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    Officials at Spruce Meadows have announced the sports and entertainment venue will soon be home to a new outdoor stage.

    Though perhaps best known for hosting show jumping tournaments and markets, Spruce Meadows revealed on Wednesday it will now also be Calgary's newest concert spot.

    To celebrate the opening of the stage, Spruce Meadows will put on a concert with Canadian country stars George Canyon, Jess Moskaluke and Steven Lee Olsen on June 15 and 16.

    The stage will be completed by June 1.

    In a Wednesday news release, Spruce Meadows said the hope is to use the stage to offer summer’s hottest tickets "at a price everyone can afford."

    The outdoor stage is just one of the upgrades coming to the venue, which will also celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with the opening of an on-site upscale restaurant and a coffee shop.

