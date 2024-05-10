Calgary's Olympic Plaza is being redeveloped, help shape what it will look like

Calgarians are being asked for their input on how to improve Olympic Plaza as the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) prepares to redevelop the landmark.

"After 35 years of serving our city, Olympic Plaza is ready for a transformation," said Kate Thompson, CMLC president and CEO, in a Friday news release.

"Calgarians and visitors have fond memories associated with the plaza, and this is an incredible opportunity for Calgary to revitalize the plaza into a modern, inclusive, arts-focused gathering place that reflects the vibrant spirit of our community."

CMLC has launched an online survey to give citizens the opportunity to share their ideas and aspirations for the spot.

"We want to hear directly from Calgarians on how they currently use Olympic Plaza, their vision for cultural and recreational experiences in the revitalized space, and how we can ensure its enduring appeal as a cherished community asset," Thompson said.

The survey will be open until June 5.

CMLC says insights will be used to inform the design process.

The designs for the new plaza are expected to be shared in early 2025.

Calgarys Olympic Plaza is seen in an undated photo. (CMLC) The redevelopment of Olympic Plaza comes as Arts Commons, which sits next door, also undergoes a drastic transformation.

"The revitalization of Olympic Plaza is a key component of a significant $660 million investment in Arts Commons, Western Canada’s largest performing arts centre, which also includes an expansion of Arts Commons in the form of a new 162,000 sq. ft. building, the modernization of the existing Arts Commons facility and a $50M endowment fund," explained a news release.

The Olympic Plaza transformation has an anticipated cost of $70 million, of which $40 million has already been allocated through The City of Calgary’s 2023-26 budget for downtown revitalization.

Efforts are underway to secure the remaining required funds.

Olympic Plaza will be closed from late 2024 through 2028 to enable construction on both the Arts Commons Transformation and Olympic Plaza Transformation projects.