Four days after vandals wrote hateful messages on Calgary's Pride Walk on Stephen Avenue, more graffiti was found on the rainbow walkway on Sunday.

The message was first spotted by Nolan Hill, who posted an image of the message on Twitter.

"I was walking down the street, past the Pride crosswalk and a friend of mine actually pointed out that a message had been written, so I went back and saw it."

Hill says it was an incredibly terrible thing to see in this day and age.

"It's disappointing, frustrating. It's hard to see when you walk past something that is supposed to be about celebrating our community. It's especially concerning that it was so violent. I am hopeful that this doesn't become a regular occurrence."

He also wanted to bring attention to the situation in order to send the message that it's not okay for anyone to do anything like this.

"We have made a lot of progress for all members of the LGBTQ2S community, but we still see so many incidences like this not just here in Calgary, but across Canada."

Calgary police say the graffiti has been removed and they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Earlier this week, both the Trans and Pride crosswalks on Stephen Avenue were defaced.

Investigators are still looking for tips from the public in order to make arrests in these incidents.

Calgary's Pride Parade is scheduled to take place on September 1.