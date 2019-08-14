The word ‘lost’ appears to have been spray painted on the trans crosswalk on Stephen Avenue in downtown Calgary while the word 'lust' appears to have been srpay painted on the nearby pride crosswalk.

The graffiti was first spotted around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials are now working to remove the vandalism.

The crosswalks were installed last month at the intersection of Stephen Avenue and Centre Street S. Calgary Pride said the location was selected for its high visibility, significant pedestrian traffic, and minimal vehicular traffic. Zoom Painting created the crosswalks and will maintain them in the years to come.

Calgary’s Pride Week kicks off next week with a parade scheduled for Sept. 1.