Calgary's 'Recall Gondek' campaign officially deemed insufficient
An effort to remove Calgary's mayor through a recall campaign has been officially deemed insufficient, Calgary's city clerk declared Monday.
To make matters worse for organizers, city staff believe all the signatures collected were invalid for the purposes of the motion.
The petition to recall Jyoti Gondek started in February and, under legislation set out in the Municipal Government Act (MGA), requires the petitioner to collect more than 514,000 valid signatures within 60 days.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
City clerk Kate Martin said staff counted 69,344 unverified signatures since the petition was dropped off at Elections Calgary last month.
"I, Katarzyna Martin, city clerk at the City of Calgary, hereby declare the recall petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek received April 4, 2024, to be insufficient," Martin told council.
The cost to verify the petition has been $30,559 so far, which includes salaries for the six limited-term staff hired for the process.
The campaign was started by Landon Johnston, who said he wanted to send a message to the mayor and council that many Calgarians are upset with spending and tax increases. The effort was also launched to highlight the nearly impossible bar set under provincial recall legislation, Johnston told CTV News.
Because the signature tally fell well short of its goal, the city did not need to move forward with a proper verification process.
However, Calgary's chief administrative officer David Duckworth, said he ordered staff to go through a verification process in the interest of "transparency to the public and parties involved."
A randomized sample of 369 signatures collected found none of them to be valid because they were not compliant with rules set out in the MGA that require the notice of recall petition to be included on the page.
"Therefore, 100 per cent of the signatures were invalid," Martin said.
Gondek said the official results of the process allow council to now focus on other issues at city hall, including the continuation of a lengthy rezoning debate.
"There are really important decisions to make on behalf of Calgarians and I'm glad we don't have this distraction anymore," the mayor told journalists Monday.
The rules for municipal recall petitions were established by the Alberta Government and, given the number of invalid signatures found, the mayor said the province should take another look at the legislation surrounding recall campaigns.
"I think it's important for the provincial government to reflect on this," she said. "It is up to them -- to the provincial government -- to understand how to make this process a little bit more user friendly for folks."
Under the MGA, Gondek cannot face another recall effort this term.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
BREAKING City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate outside of taxi bylaw, judge rules
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts pro-Palestinian demonstration at U.S. university graduation ceremony
A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting "free Palestine" amid a mix of boos and cheers.
Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
-
Edmonton man charged in March Whyte Avenue hit-and-run
An Edmonton man faces several charges in a hit-and-run involving a woman and her child on Whyte Avenue in March.
-
Machete, knife used in attack on dog walker: police
A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month. The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
A crowd gathered along Highway 11 to watch this Saskatoon house fire
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
SaskPower completes phase 1 of Regina logistics warehouse
Everything is shelved in orderly fashion at SaskPower’s new Regina logistics warehouse. The first phase of the long delayed project at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is now complete.
-
Death investigation underway after injured man dies in hospital
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman shot and killed in Oakwood Village; suspect arrested
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.
-
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
-
What sacrifices are you making to live in Toronto?
Living in Toronto comes with its sacrifices, including living in a shrinking space at a higher cost.
Montreal
-
McGill to ask for injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
-
No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
Atlantic
-
Irving Oil former president dies at age 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted with gear entangled around its mouth in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
Halifax home significantly damaged by fire, one person sent to hospital
An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
-
'Terrifying': Manitoba resident speaks on wildfire and evacuation
As a pair of wildfires burn near Flin Flon and The Pas, a number of Manitobans are being told to evacuate their homes.
-
NFI Group wins contract with NJ Transit for up to 1,300 transit buses
NFI Group Inc. says it has won a contract with New Jersey Transit Corp. for up to 1,300 Xcelsior transit buses.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate outside of taxi bylaw, judge rules
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
-
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Construction worker injured after shoring wall collapse on Carling Avenue
A construction worker was injured after a shoring wall collapsed at a worksite in Carlington on Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle rollover in northern Ont. leads to impaired charges
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
Sudbury considers giving vicious dog bylaw more teeth
Higher fines and stricter enforcement are on the table as Greater Sudbury reviews its bylaw covering vicious dogs.
Barrie
-
'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
One person hospitalized after canoe capsizes in Muskoka River
Provincial police are warning the public about water safety following an incident where two adults and two children ended up in the chilly Muskoka River near Holditch Street in Bracebridge.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.
Kitchener
-
OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River
A $50,000 rewarded is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
-
University of Waterloo students set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
-
Trudeau in St. Thomas to highlight childcare budget items
Speaking at a daycare centre in St. Thomas, Justin Trudeau highlighted items in the 2024 budget he said will build more child care spaces and infrastructure, support early childhood educators across the country, and help more families access affordable child care.
London
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
-
Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle
Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.
-
'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming
Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police calling for more security cameras in core areas
Chatham-Kent Police Service is recommending 35 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in several downtown areas at Chatham-Kent council Monday evening.
-
Remembering Gary Parent: Funeral for labour giant held this week
The funeral for a giant in the Windsor-Essex labour community will be held this week.
-
36 delegates hoping to speak about downtown plan at council
Windsor City Council is debating the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.