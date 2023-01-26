Calgary's rental vacancy rate plunges to level not seen since 2014: CMHC

Rental properties is shown in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Rental properties is shown in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina