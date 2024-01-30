Calgary's single-use bylaw could face a challenge at council

City administration is requesting to give an update on single-use plastics during Tuesday's council meeting.

In a post on X, Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it's a chance to clarify the intent of the bylaw and determine if any changes are needed.

There is also a last minute notice of motion from several councillors, calling for a hearing to repeal the bylaw and develop a new one.

This is all contingent on council voting to add the update and subsequent motions to the meeting agenda.

The bylaw came into effect Jan. 16, and requires businesses to charge a minimum fee of 15 cents for a paper shopping bag and one dollar for a reusable bag, if a customer asks for one.

Single-use utensils, condiments, napkins and paper straws will also only be available by request under the new rules.

Council voted 10-4 to pass the bylaw in January 2023.

Chabot, McLean, Wyness and Chu voted against the bylaw.