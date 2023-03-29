Calgary’s urban hen program open to ‘unlimited’ number of applicants this year

A young girl can be seen feeding two black chicken in a chicken coop in a backyard in the city. (City of Calgary) A young girl can be seen feeding two black chicken in a chicken coop in a backyard in the city. (City of Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina