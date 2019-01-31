

CTV Calgary Staff





The unseasonably warm weather at January’s end will soon be nothing more than a memory as a 30 degree temperature swing is forecasted for the weekend.

Thursday’s high of 9 degrees Celsius is expected to be Calgary’s last glimpse of positive temperatures for the foreseeable future as the temperature will plummet in the coming days.

CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence’s says the impending cold in Calgary is the result of an arctic outbreak and not the polar vortex that recently affected Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the American Midwest. A north wind is expected to bring a blast of cold weather beginning Friday.

As of Thursday night, Spence forecasts highs of -11C on Friday, -18C on Saturday, -23C on Sunday and -25C for Monday. Light snow is expected throughout the victim with minimal accumulation.

Two major winter storms are expected to miss Calgary in the coming days. Snowfall warnings and watches were issued for throughout central Alberta on Thursday and a second storm is expected to dump a significant amount of snow in northern Montana on Sunday.