CALGARY -- A former Calgary soldier who served in Europe during the Second World War says he doesn't remember anything special about May, 8, 1945 — the day Germany surrendered to the Allied forces.

Leonard Corbett was just 19-years-old when he enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces. During his two years as a private, he saw action in Italy, France and the Netherlands.

According to his Veterans Affairs Canada biography, in 1944 in Anzio Italy, Corbett joined the First Special Service Force (FSSF), a joint Canadian-American commando unit famously known as The Devil’s Brigade.

This unit would form the basis for the United States and Canada’s modern special operations forces. Its members were among the first Allied fighters to enter Rome before leaving for the invasion of southern France as part of Operation Dragoon.

“We were still fighting in southern France,” said Corbett. “We were fighting the Germans then and VE Day wouldn’t have been VE Day if we hadn’t kept those Germans down there busy.”

Corbett says he can’t remember anything special about May 8, 1945 -- Victory in Europe. He was still fighting in the Netherlands when it was announced and didn’t celebrate.

“Well, everybody else was mind you, all the civilians and that were (celebrating) you know and then some of the soldiers, the other ones, they joined in too," he said.

"Myself, I was too tired."

According to his biography, Corbett was awarded the 1939–1945 Star, Italy Star, France and Germany Star, Canadian Volunteer Service Medal, and 1939–1945 War Medal for his service.

As a member of the FSSF, he was also awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honour from the French Republic and the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal of Honour.

In 2019, Corbett made the trip to Italy with his son Randy for the 74th anniversary of VE Day and was proud to meet the Governor General. While he was serving in the Netherlands Corbett had a brush with royalty in an impromptu meeting with Queen Wihlelmina.

“Well I was out and wondering around and I was thirsty so I come along and she (Queen Wihlelmina) was sitting on the grass there,” remembers Corbett.

“We just talked back and forth then I looked down below there and saw all my friends and they were eating butter and drinking butter milk and I hate butter milk and she said, 'I hate it too.'"

More information about VE Day and Canada’s involvement in the Liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War can be found online.