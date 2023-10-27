Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client

A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.

The victim, a Calgary man, said the incident happened in October 2022 after he got together with a woman he met on a sex-trade website.

Nearly a year later, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) identified a suspect.

Jessica Kane, 31, is charged with robbery, overcoming resistance by administering a drug and four counts of breach of a release order.

According to ALERT, Kane is currently in custody in British Columbia and is in the middle of court proceedings for "similar offences" that occurred in that province.

Kane was first arrested by Surrey RCMP in September 2022 and charged with a series of alleged druggings and a manslaughter offence.

It's alleged she committed the Calgary crimes while out on bail, at a time when court-imposed release conditions forbade her from engaging in sex trade work.

ALERT believes there may be additional victims in Alberta who were reluctant to come forward at the time, and are encouraging them to contact police.

Kane is alleged to have used several aliases, including: Claudia, Maria, Kara, Kimmy, Bambi, Ava, Lexa, Hazel, Honey, Mia, Becca, Angel, Heidi, Meghan, Natalie and Alexis.

Anyone who believes they were victimized, or has more information on Kane, is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through contact Crime Stoppers.