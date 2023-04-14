Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man

Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.

Officials say an autopsy on Thursday identified the victim as Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell.

Cameron-Bramwell was one of the victims of a shooting that took place on April 12.

According to police, the driver of an SUV that Cameron-Bramwell was a passenger in approached a group of on-duty firefighters in the area of 10th Street and Sixth Avenue S.W. for help, fleeing the scene a short time later.

Cameron-Bramwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Const. Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service said Thursday that the shooting was one of a number of disturbing and violent incidents in the city this week.

"At times like this, it's understandable that people begin to feel unsafe and anxious and ask questions about what in the world is going on," he told the media during an availability on Thursday that took place near the crime scene.

"Incidents like this have a direct and lasting impact on individuals and families involved, but they also have an impact on the broader community."

Neufeld didn't name the victim in his address, but said he and everyone else involved was known to police.

"What's happened here is known-on-known individuals who have targeted one another and, I can tell you, the men and women involved in this investigation have made great progress with what's happened here."

The investigation remains ongoing, but Neufeld did have a message to anyone else in Calgary who is engaging in criminal activity.

"Our people are on this, and if you are involved in violent crime and you are bringing crime and harm and victimization to our city, you will be held accountable.

"I've said to our people and I've been very emphatic that I want them to be very assertive around enforcement around violence and inappropriate behaviours in public spaces."

Police are asking the public for any information that could help with the case.