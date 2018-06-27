Turf issues at the Calgary Soccer Centre in the Foothills Industrial Area have prompted the suspension of matches to ensure the safety of players.

According to City of Calgary officials, last weekend’s record rainfall and leaks in the roof resulted in a high degree of humidity in the centre’s main building, in the 7000 block of 48 Street Southeast, and compromised the artificial turf playing surface.

The current state of the turf could potentially impact safe and comfortable play for the athletes and the City of Calgary has elected to close the main building until humidity levels stabilize.

Repairs to the facility’s roof began in mid-June, prior to Saturday’s storms, and the $2.7 million project remains underway. The tightening and reorientation of the playing surface will be conducted during the replacement of the dasherboards that had been previously scheduled to begin in mid-July.

The Canada Day lacrosse tournament presented by the Calgary Roughnecks is scheduled for this weekend and the City of Calgary hopes humidity levels in the building will return to normal ahead of its start. Should the main building not be deemed ready to host the event, contingency plans are in place that would include relocating several games.

The Calgary Soccer Centre plans to resume its drop-in soccer program on Monday, October 1, 2018 following construction.