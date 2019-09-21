The organization that hosts the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth during the summer hosted another big party on Saturday in downtown Calgary.

The Calgary Stampede's Community Fall Fair brings the delights of the fall season to ENMAX Park.

Visitors to the event can enjoy free fun for all ages including wagon rides, games, crafts, entertainment and even a local market.

Of course, no Stampede event would be complete without a serving of pancakes, made especially for the season with delicious pumpkin spice batter.

Those still interested in attending can swing by Stampede Park any time before 3 p.m.