CALGARY -- Country music fans have reason to celebrate as the Calgary Stampede has announced the return of live music for this year's edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The Nashville North concert lineup will see nearly 40 Canadian acts take the stage from July 9 - 18 but in a new location on Stampede Park and within new confines.

According to Calgary Stampede officials, Nashville North will be a canopy-style tent with open walls to improve airflow and allow physical distancing.

Nashville North has a new location next to the Stampede Grandstand and digital queues will be utilized to replace physical lineups outside the tent.

This year`s slate of Nashville North performers includes:

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

James Barker Band

The Washboard Union

Hunter Brothers

Jojo Mason

Jade Eagleson

Jess Moskaluke

Aaron Pritchett

Gord Bamford

The Road Hammers

George Canyon

"It is exciting to have live music return to the stage this year, and with almost 40 artists, it's the biggest lineup we have had in the venue’s history," said Kyle Corner, manager of Stampede programming. "This year we are excited to put the spotlight on home-grown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other."

Entry to Nashville North is free with Calgary Stampede admission but 'Buck the Line' ticket packages may be purchased to forego the line.

For a list of Nashville North performance dates and times visit Calgary Stampede.