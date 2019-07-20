The newest member of the Calgary Stampeders roster is more retriever than receiver, but he’ll still be counted on to take a bite out of the competition.

A new partnership launched with the Cochrane and Area Humane Society will see the Stampeders help foster a puppy this season, which was revealed in a video posted to a social media Friday.

“Everything we do takes an entire team,” said Janaia Hutzal, communications co-ordinator with the Cochane and Area Humane Society.

“And a lot of fans are from outside Calgary so it’s a beautiful thing. The whole idea is that anyone can foster.”

The mixed-breed pup will stay with area realtor Kendra Watt, who regularly fosters dogs for the agency, and its name will be revealed during the team’s next home game, which goes Aug. 3 when they host the Edmonton Eskimos.

Update videos will also play at home games throughout the season.

The idea was born after a grueling training camp at the start of the year, when the Cochrane and Area Humane Society brought a bunch of puppies to McMahon Stadium.

“It was so heartwarming to see these guys melting into the puppies,” said Hutzal.

“So we thought this was a perfect way to introduce the idea of fostering.”

And foster homes are badly needed as the Cochrane and Area Humane Society is over capacity when it comes to both cats and dogs, said Hutzal.

They are currently caring for 320 animals and 135 are in foster homes.

We've got a new member on our squad! ��



Thanks to @CochraneHumane & @KendraWatt, we’ll be helping foster this puppy all season!



What do you think we should name him? pic.twitter.com/z9YlBKw7ok — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 20, 2019

"All of the animals in our care and foster care are provided with all necessities such as veterinary care, food, medication, crates, pens and any other items they need, so needless to say with that many animals we also are in need of donations," said Hutzal.

Those wanting to foster animals are asked to first complete a volunteer orientation with the Cochrane and Area Humane Society. Contact them for more information.