Calgary Stampeders to collect turkeys for Airdrie Food Bank Saturday

The Calgary Stampeders will collect turkeys and non-perishable food Saturday to benefit the Airdrie Food Bank.

The event carries on a tradition started by former Stampeders player and coach Corey Mace, who organized a turkey drive for nine years before taking a job as defensive co-ordinator with the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

Mace tweeted about the turkey drive Wednesday.

"To all my good friends back in YYC," he wrote. "Please don't forget about the turkey season. Although I'm out east, it was never about my family. It was about you and yours. Still give the love you always have for your neighbours in need."

Fans can drop off turkeys and other non-perishable food items at the east parking lot of McMahon Stadium between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Everything will then be delivered to the Airdrie Food Bank.

Stampeders players will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs, including defensive back Tre Roberson and fullback Charlie Power, who will be there between 10 a.m. and noon, and receiver Colton Hunchak and defensive back Nick Statz, who will be there between noon and 2 p.m.