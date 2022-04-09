Calgary support societies work together to provide welcome for Ukrainians

A number of community groups, dedicated to helping immigrants to Calgary, are now working together to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees.

This weekend, the Dashmesh Culture Centre Gurdwara Sahib Calgary is collaborating with the Centre for Newcomers and the Calgary East Zone Newcomers Collaborative for a campaign to help with the Ukraine crisis.

All Calgarians are being invited to help with their work.

"Please come to Dashmesh at 135 Martindale Blvd. N.E. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to drop off your donations of new clothing and blankets, grocery gift cards, non-perishable food items, cooking utensils, school supplies, books or toys," the Centre for Newcomers said on Facebook Friday.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country so far as the Russian invasion of the country continues. Many of those refugees have entered Poland.

Meanwhile, Russia is being accused of deliberating firing at civilians, with the latest such attack reportedly killing 52 people and injuring more than 100 more at a train station in Kramatorsk.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Full details about how to donate can be found online.

(With files from the Associated Press)